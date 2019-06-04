Donegal householders warned over door-to-door bogus salesman

Gardaí are warning householders across the county to be aware of a bogus door-to-door salesman who is wanted for questioning by gardaí, in numerous counties, in relation to thefts, fraud, robberies and trespassing.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said the man is understood to be a British citizen and is believed to be of Indian descent.

He is described as being six foot tall, with black hair and occasionally wears glasses.

Sgt. Walsh said: "This man unfortunately targets the vulnerable and the elderly in our society."

Gardaí are 'very concerned' in relation to the individual who works on a nationwide basis.

Sgt. Walsh said the man usually calls to homes selling clothes which is 'something which is not that common at the minute.'

The Letterkenny-based sergeant said the individual is known to take 'vulnerable people to ATM machines to withdraw cash.'

The man is understood to have been in Northern Ireland over the past few days.

He has access to a black Vauxhall Astra with the partial registraion NU5.

Gardaí are urging people to ensure that their elderly neighbours and those who are vulnerable are aware of this bogus salesperson.

Please contact the gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.