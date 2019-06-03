Extra-time heartbreak for Cill Chartha in Comórtas senior final in Kerry

There was extra-time heartbreak for Cill Chartha as they lost out in the Gaeltacht senior final by a point to the hosts An Ghaeltacht.

An Ghaeltacht 0-12

Cill Chartha 0-11

(after extra-time)

The Donegal side gave everything and just when it looked it was going to a second period of extra-time, Seamus O Muircheartaigh landed the winner from the sideline.

Cill Chartha lined out without Stephen McBrearty, who had limped out of the semi-final with a knee injury, and before the end of the game they had lost Ciaran McGinley and Mark McHugh to injury.

That and the fact that they had played extra-time to win their semi-final on Sunday left them empty. But spare a thought for Michael Hegarty, who turned 40 in the past week, but was still going strong at the end.

The other big turning point was the introduction of Brian O Beaglaoich for the home side at half-time as he dominated midfield, especially when Ciaran McGinley limped off.

Again Cill Chartha won the toss and played with the wind in the first half, although it was not the gale force wind that was present on Sunday.

They got off to a great start and by the 16th minute they were 0-5 to the good thanks to three Mark McHugh points and one each from Ciaran McGinley and Andrew McClean.

They were also denied a goal by the An Ghaeltacht 'keeper on seven minutes when Conor Doherty set up Aodhán McGinley but as he palmed the ball to the net, the 'keeper somehow got across to knock it out for a '45'.

The home side came back into the contest in the last 10 minutes with two frees from S O Conchuir and E O Conchuir. Andrew McClean won a free for Mark McHugh to hit a sixth point but as the final minutes of the opening half were played in a downpour, An Gaeltacht had the last point, another E O Conchuir free to leave it 0-6 to 0-3 in favour of Cill Chartha at the break.

Cill Chartha were dealt a big blow on the resumption when midfielder Ciaran McGinley pulled up with a calf injury and had to leave the action.

Cill Chartha dominated the first ten minutes of the second half in possession but they failed to add to their total and the margin was down to two when Colm O Muircheartaigh pointed. But in a great move that covered the length of the field Mark Sweeney fired over with his left on 42 minutes.

A minute later Gearoid Mac a tSaoir cut the deficit to two once more. The Cill Chartha goal had a miraculous escape on 46 minutes when An Gaeltacht somehow managed to botch a great goal chance.

The momentum was with the home side and Seamus O Muircheartaigh cut the deficit to the minimum with nine minutes left.

But then Michael Hegarty won a kick-out and made ground before setting up Matthew McClean to fire over an eighth point.

It was a backs to the wall for the Donegal side in the final minutes. Sean O Conchuir cut the deficit to the minimum again with time almost up. And with An Ghaeltacht winning everything in the middle of the field, they were back level on 61 minutes when O Conchuir converted another free to send the game to extra-time.

Three minutes into the first period of extra-time Eamon O Conchuir pointed a free against the breeze. With Mark McHugh off the field Matthew McClean took over free taking duties and levelled matters eight minutes in. McClean repeated the act a minute later, this time from outside the '45' but Seamus O Muircheartaigh fired over at the other end to leave the sides still deadlocked at 0-10 each at the end of the first period of extra-time.

Within a minute of the second period Eamonn O Conchuir had An Ghaeltacht ahead again. They should have had a goal a few minutes later but somehow managed to hit a post with just Eamonn McGinley to beat.

With a minute left Mark Sweeney won a free. Matthew McClean's effort was poor but it came back to him and he won another free. From that with time up McClean levelled things once more.

But their was one more twist with the last kick of the game Seamus O Muircheartaigh lofted the winner from the sideline to leave An Ghaeltacht winners.

CILL CHARTHA: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Brian O'Donnell, Michael Hegarty, Andrew McClean (0-1); Ciaran McGinley (0-1), Mark McHugh (0-4,2f); Conor Doherty, Mark Sweeney (0-1), Barry Shovlin; Matthew McClean (0-4,3f), Aodhán McGinley, Paddy McShane. Subs: Darragh O'Donnell for C McGinley 32; Odhran Doogan for P McShane 46; Pauric McShane for M McHugh 60+4

AN GHAELTACHT: M Mac an tSaoir; C O Murchu, C O Luing, C O Gairbhe; P Mac Laimh, P O Se, C O Coileain; R O Se, E O Conchuir (0-3,3f); C O Muircheartaigh (0-1), D O Se, T O Se; O O Se, S O Conchuir (0-3,3f), S O Baimbaire. Subs: Brian O Beaglaoich; G Mac an tSaoir (0-1) for T O Se; Seamus O Muircheartaigh (0-3); Brian O Beaglaoich; Tomas O Se for Baimbaire 49