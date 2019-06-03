Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar. House private at present until further notice. Funeral arrangements later.

Sadie Kelly, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sadie Kelly, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at her late residence, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe from 7pm tonight, Monday. Removal from there on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghergallon cemetery.House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Mark Smyth, 22 Taoibh An Tsruthan, Buncrana, formerly of County Meath



The death has taken place of Mark Smyth, 22 Taoibh An Tsruthan, Buncrana, formerly of County Meath.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 7pm on Tuesday the 4th of June, going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10:15am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Johnny Loughrey Glencross, Rathmullan



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnny Loughrey Glencross, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at his home from 6pm this evening, Monday, June 3.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Please park at Oughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there to the wake house.

Marie McCarthy, née Grant, Collage Road, Cork City, Cork and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Marie McCarthy, née Grant, College Road, Cork City, Cork and Buncrana.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 6.30pm on Monday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Funeral afterwards, to St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

Kathleen Doherty née Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty née Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

