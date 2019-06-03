NEWS
Man arrested after handbag snatched from an elderly woman in Donegal
A man has been arrested following the theft of a woman’s handbag at the weekend.
The handbag was snatched from an elderly woman close to the Station Roundabout in Letterkenny
at around 9.30pm on Friday night.
Gardaí carried out an investigation and a man has been detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.
