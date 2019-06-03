Six arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Donegal over bank holiday weekend

Six people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving over the bank holiday weekend in Donegal.

The arrests took place between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Donegal Garda division urged motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, wear seatbelts and not to use or hold a mobile phone while driving.

The warning came after three people lost their lives on the roads around the country over the bank holiday weekend.

A woman in her 70s died when her car struck a pillar in Howth, Co Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Two young men died in separate road collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Kerry.

Following a spate of serious fatal collisions in recent days, gardaí urged road users and motorists, in particular, to be extra careful for the remainder of the June bank holiday weekend.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan said: "Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads.”

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit will continue to target intoxicated driving along with other dangerous behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts across the roads network over the bank holiday weekend.