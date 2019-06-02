Gardaí urge all road users to be cautious over the remainder of the bank holiday weekend

Gardaí have urged all road users to be cautious over the remainder of the bank holiday weekend.

The warning comes in the wake of a number of tragic accidents which took place over the last few days, nationwide.

An Garda Síochána are reminding all road users and motorists in particular to be extra careful.

Speaking earlier today, Assistant Commissioner, David Sheahan - Roads Policing and Major Event Management said: "Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads.”

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit will continue to target intoxicated driving along with other killer behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts across the roads network over the June Bank Holiday.

