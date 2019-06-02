McGrath leads the way as Aodh Ruadh put four goals past Four Masters

The winning margin may be big but it didn't flatter Aodh Ruadh as they overcame a very lethargic Four Masters in Tirconaill Park.

Four Masters 0-8

Aodh Ruadh 4-9

There were 13 points between the sides at the end as Aodh Ruadh were able to get the goals that mattered. As for Four Masters there was 50 minutes on the clock before they managed a point from play and they will have to improve or else they will be in a dogfight for relegation again this year.

Remember last year they needed a late goal from big midfielder Kevin McBrearty in Glenfin to save their status in the last game of the season.

Aodh Ruadh, playing a very direct game, caused them problems and from the throw-in Darren Drummond was denied by Martin Cassidy for an opening goal.

However, they only had to wait a few minutes before Oisin Rooney supplied the pass for Shane McGrath to fire low to the net. It was to become a feature of the game, McGrath's runs through the defence and on this form he must surely be close to playing county football - the number of goals he has scored is well into double figures.

Aodh Ruadh’s super striker Shane McGrath has given Donegal team boss Declan Bonner another strong hint that he would be a useful addition to the county squad.

Michael McKenna almost had a second goal, his shot skimming the crossbar while Cian Dolan hit the first of his four points (ala Jamie Brennan with no backlift).

When Rooney supplied the pass again for McGrath on 10 minutes, the tall and lean corner-forward cut in along the end line and again found the net with a low shot.

Four Masters did get on the scoreboard with two Conor McDaid frees and a mighty '45' into the wind by Thomas McGowan, but by half-time the margin was out to 10 points as Cian Colan and Philip Patton had points and just on the stroke of half-time Connie Doherty allowed play to continue after a clear jersey pull. But it worked out for Aodh Ruadh as an effort for a point was half-blocked and the ball fell for Eamonn McGrath in front of goal and he fired home the third goal for a 3-4 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Within a minute of the restart Cian Dolan was at it again and he added his fourth on 36 minutes. Philip Patton almost had another goal after good work by Shane McGrath while Conor McDaid had Four Masters' first point of the half from a free on 40 minutes.

Patton (free) and Oisin Rooney added points before Four Masters finally had a mini purple patch with four points in three minutes - Thomas McGowan with the first from distance, Barry Dunnion, Sean O'Kennedy and Jamie Crawford scoring - but with five minutes left the final Aodh Ruadh goal arrived.

Again it was Shane McGrath who cut through and he found Johnny Gethins to finish in some style. Just to add to Four Masters' woes 'keeper Martin Cassidy was shown red in the aftermath of the goal

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Barry Dunnion (0-1), Conor Rooney, Brian Fagan; Jamie Crawford (0-1), Dylan Kennedy, Cathal Canavan; Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty; Aaron McCrea, Ronan McHugh, Emmett Doogan; Matthew McKenna, Thomas McGowan (0-32f), Conor McDaid (0-1f).

Subs: Patrick Reid (0-1) Emmett Doogan (h-t), Sean O’Kennedy (0-1) for Cathal Canavan40; Killian Falconer for McKenna 56; Joe Sheerin for Crawford 60

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle, Callum O’Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Michael McKenna (0-1), Johnny Gallagher, Johnny Gethins (1-0); Cian Dolan (0-4), Eamon McGrath (1-0); Nathan Boyle, Philip Patton (0-3,2f), Oisin Rooney (0-1); Shane McGrath (2-0), Darren Drummond, Paddy Gillespie.

Subs: Daniel Warnock for Michael McKenna (34), Diarmuid McInerney for Paddy Gillespie (42), Ryan McKenna for Nathan Boyle (56 inj)

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)