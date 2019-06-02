Boxer with Donegal connections makes it nine wins from nine in Cardiff

Sean McGoldrick made it nine from nine with another comprehensive victory on Saturday night in Cardiff.

The Newport, Wales native, whose father, Liam is from Ballyshannon, was an unanimous points winner over his Nicaraguan opponent Moises Mojica on a scoreline of 59-55.

With great support from his local area (just down the road in Newport) McGoldrick's win puts him in the spotlight for much bigger things.

McGoldrick has been working for some time now under new coach Jamie Moore in Manchester and this impressive display at the Vale Sports Arena on Saturday night is another step on the path to a title fight - his big goal for the year.

Donegal Boxing Board President, Peter O'Donnell, a good friend of the McGoldrick family, was at ringside in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Speaking after the fight McGoldrick said: “It was a great night and great atmosphere. I feel like I’m getting better and better and I’m definitely on the right track and I’m excited for the future.

“I was really pleased with the great reception which I seem to get wherever I go, so really grateful to my friends and family for always coming to support me.”

With a perfect pro record there are surely bigger things ahead for McGoldrick in 2019.