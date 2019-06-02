Donegal Cllr Frank McBrearty says abuse he and his family suffered was "atrocious"

Cllr Frank McBrearty says some people in Fine Gael "blew a gasket" after he joined the party in April.

His comments come in the wake of a remarkable week which saw him elected as a Fine Gael councillor and confirmation that he has resigned from the party within seven days of being elected.

Elected to serve as a Fine Gael councillor following the Lifford-Stranorlar count which concluded just last Sunday, Cllr McBrearty's resignation from Fine Gael was confirmed yesterday.

There had been speculation all week that the Raphoe-based councillor was not happy. He has stated this weekend that he and his family had been abused by people in Fine Gael since he joined the party in April.

"The abuse my family and I have received since I became a member of the party from people in the party was atrocious. People in the party, as we would say in Donegal, 'blew a gasket'."

There were contradictory reports earlier this week that McBrearty was unhappy following the outcome of last week's election and had felt that the party locally could have achieved a third seat had their candidates worked more closely together.

Cllr McBrearty had fought the previous election on an independent platform and his decision to join Fine Gael was something of a surprise in the first place.

Fine Gael Minister Joe McHugh confirmed his resignation to the the Donegal Democrat: "I am disappointed that Frank has resigned. He's a hard working councillor and I wish him well in his role as a councillor in the time ahead."

A Fine Gael party source said the resignation was due to internal tension within Fine Gael locally following Frank McBrearty's joining the party in April.

Last night Cllr McBrearty posted a statement on his Facebook page stating that he had resigned from the party last Thursday.

In his post he stated: "I have served the people of east Donegal honestly and I have dedicated my life to representing the most vulnerable. Due to legal reasons I can't say much more but watch this space."