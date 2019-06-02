Ryanair launches new service from Cologne to Ireland West Airport

The first scheduled service from Cologne with Ryanair to the West of Ireland arrived on Saturday and passengers were given a very warm and special welcome.

Among those greeting the passengers on their arrival were Minister for Community Development Michael Ring TD, Mayo Co Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Blackie Gavin, Sligo Co Council CEO Ciarán Hayes, Mayo Co Council CEO, Peter Hynes, Airport Manager Joe Gilmore and Donegal Head of Tourism, Barney McLaughlin.

Between June and September Ryanair will operate direct flights to and from Cologne every Tuesday and Saturday. Cologne is Germany’s fourth largest city and the largest city of the State of North Rhine–Westphalia. Centred on the left bank of the Rhine, Cologne is regarded as Germany’s capital of carnivals reflecting the lifestyle of its inhabitants, who make Cologne the incredibly energetic spot that it is. Cologne is ideally located just an hours train journey from Frankfurt and only 90 minutes from Brussels providing easy onwards travel options for visitors.

This new service is a major boost for tourism in the West and North West regions of Ireland as it provides the only direct access to the West Coast from the North Rhine-Westphalia region. Germany is the third-largest market for tourism to the island of Ireland with a record year forecasted in 2018 of over 650,000 German visitors with 50% of German holidaymakers visiting the West and North West of Ireland during their stay.

On hand to greet arriving passengers were representatives from the Gourmet Greenway Food Trail who provided samples of delicious locally produced cuisines. The food trail has been devised by the Mulranny Park Hotel, in association with Mayo food producers, to showcase the wonderful artisan food in the vicinities of Mulranny, Newport, Westport and Achill.

Accompanying passengers on the first flight from Cologne were a selection of media representatives from some of Germany's biggest media organisations who will be taking part in a three-day familiarisation trip around the West and North West of Ireland during their stay..

For further airport information log onto www.irelandwestairport.com; and for information on fares and to book flights log onto www.Ryanair.com.