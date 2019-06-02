Weather prospects for today and Bank Holiday Monday in Donegal and the north west

We can expect very strong southwesterly winds tonight on north west coasts.

It will be mainly dry for a time today with bright or sunny spell and just a few isolated light showers. Heavier and more prolonged showers will become widespread across Connacht this afternoon and later in west Ulster, with just a few scattered showers elsewhere. Becoming very windy in Atlantic coastal areas, with strong to gale force southerly winds, veering southwesterly. Winds elsewhere increasing fresh to strong, south to southwesterly. Maximum temperatures 14 to 19 Celsius.

TONIGHT

Tonight, very strong southwesterly winds on west and north west coats will gradually ease a little and winds elsewhere will moderate. There will be further showers, most of them in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster. Mainly dry elsewhere, with clear spells. Minimum temperatures 7 to 9 degrees.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow, Monday, there will be scattered showers also, mainly in the western half of the country at first, becoming more widespread during the afternoon, some of them heavy, mainly in the north west. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, fresh to strong for a time along north and north west coasts. Winds will slacken further later in the day.