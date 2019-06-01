Bundoran make Gaoth Dobhair fight all the way for league points

Gaoth Dobhair, not firing on all cylinders, did just about enough to get the points against Bundoran in Gaelic Park this evening.

Bundoran 3-10

Gaoth Dobhair 3-15

In a cracking open contest, Bundoran weren't happy at the final whistle as a Christy Keaney penalty brought them back within two points. But referee Shane Toolan blew the final whistle from the kick-out.

The added time was around 90 seconds but given there were a few substitutions and a short stoppage for a head injury and the penalty, they could be justified by getting one more play.

The home side, without the injured Ciaran McCaughey and Gary Clancy, put up a very spirited display and led the contest until early in the second half.

Their defence was excellent in the first half as they limited Gaoth Dobhair to 0-5, two of those points coming in first half added time from Niall Friel and Ethan Harkin. Harkin, Odhrán Mac Niallais and Cian Mulligan got the other Gaoth Dobhair points.

Dara Hoey, Michael McEniff, Cian McEniff, Shane McGowan and Oisin Walsh had first half points for Bundoran and half-back Walsh also got in for the only goal of the half after great initial work from Dara Hoey and Cian McEniff.

Half-time: Bundoran 1-5, Gaoth Dobhair 0-5.

However, Gaoth Dobhair were a different team on their return. In a blistering four minute period they hit 1-5 to lead 1-10 to 1-5. Odhrán Mac Niallais was in top form, involved in everything. He hit two frees and one from play while Cian Mulligan and James Boyle also pointed while Conor McCafferty palmed home a goal after the final pass from Kevin Cassidy.

For the final 20 minutes Bundoran again matched them and indeed won that period by 2-5 to 1-5, but it wasn't to be enough.

Matthew Duffy got their second goal on 41 minutes after great work and pass from Paul Murphy and Dara Hoey added a quick point.

Cassidy (2) Mac Niallais and Harkin had points for the visitors while Johnny Boyle and Cian McEniff replied to leave it 1-15 to 2-8 with five minutes left.

Two quick points from Michael McEniff cut the lead to two before Dan McBride (a tower of strength for Gaoth Dobhair at centre-half-back) came forward to play a one-two with Ethan Harkin and fire home a second Gaoth Dobhair goal with a minute left.

But Bundoran responded with Shane McGowan putting Dara Hoey through and he was brought down for a penalty on the stroke of time. From the spot Christy Keaney took the lead back to two again but referee Toolan blew for time from the kick-out.

Gaoth Dobhair were without Eamon McGee, but hat Michael Carroll at midfield, although the county panellist limped off after 11 minutes with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Bundoran can be really proud especially of their younger defenders who really put it up to the county champions.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy (1-0), Diarmuid McCaughey, Adam Gallagher; Oisin Walsh (1-1), Paul Murphy, Johnny Boyle (0-1); Michael McEniff (0-3), Niall Carr; Timmy Goverov, Dara Hoey (0-2), Shane McGowan (0-1); James Stewart, Cian McEniff (0-2,1f), Brian McHenry. Subs: Christy Keaney (1-0,pen) for Stewart 41; Peter McGonigle for Goverov 56.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Gavin Sweeney; James Boyle (0-1), Gary McFadden, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-1), Dan McBride (1-0), Conor McCafferty (1-0); Ronan Mac Niallais, Michael Carroll; Ethan Harkin (0-3), Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-6,4f), James Carroll; Cian Mulligan (0-2), Kevin Cassidy (0-2), Conor Boyle. Subs: Naoise Ó Baoill for Carroll 11; Seaghan Ferry for C McCafferty 53.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)