Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 1

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen Doherty nee Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

- Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

- Tommy Friel, (Francie), Cashel, Fanad

- Rosaleen McCrudden, 35 Cornfield Lane, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Annie Kiernan, nee Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy





The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty nee Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place of Tommy Friel, (Francie), Cashel, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the family residence.

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty on Sunday, June 2 at 4pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and no Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to the Dementia Unit, Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, rosary each night at 9pm.

Shuttle bus will be in operation from 6pm each evening from Cashel School Car Park due to parking constraints at wakehouse.

Enquiries to Eamonn Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosaleen McCrudden, 35 Cornfield Lane, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzhiemers Society c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 3 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at St James's Hospital, Dublin of Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his parents' residence in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Monday at 12 midday.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private please from after rosary time and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Annie Kiernan, née Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Saturday evening at 7.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 8pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Entry only from the Shore Road to the Pole Road.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice took place on Wednesday evening.

Memorial service to be confirmed later.

