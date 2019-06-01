Regional award for Donegal company at National Enterprise Finals

The team at Killybegs Engineering firm MMG Welding Ltd was toasting success again this week when they took the Regional Award at the finals of the National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The South Donegal business scooped both the prizes at Tuesday's event, for Best Established Business and Best Overall Business at the 2018 Donegal Enterprise Awards, allowing them to progress to the national stage where they were named as Regional winners.



Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney, who attended the ceremony in Dublin, was among the first to congratulate the Donegal business on their success.



“The National Enterprise Awards are very much a benchmark for excellence for small businesses across the country,” he said. "It is much more than just awards. The businesses involved avail of mentoring and guidance as the process develops and generate connections and leads from other businesses along the way."

The Head of Enterprise in Donegal said that those participating also receive signposting for their business helping them to move their company forward, irrespective of whether they win an award.

“Those who do take part always see the benefit, but that being said, it is fantastic that we have a winner from Donegal and having come through a tough competition here in the county, it’s a signal of the standard of business we have here.”

Speaking after winning the Donegal award Martin McGuinness, owner of MMG Welding Limited had praised his work team, saying success simply would not be possible without them.

“I am very lucky – the backroom team is the whole thing. I am on the floor all the time but you can do that when you have a good team – you can’t run a business without a good team. The only thing I will compliment myself on really – is on putting such a good team together,” he said.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).