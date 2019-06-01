A commercial boost for south and south west Donegal as the beautiful AIDAaura docks in Killybegs port overnight

This is the latest cruise liner to dock in Killybegs port and it's a stunner.

It's the beautiful and as you can see, very colourful AIDAaura which came into port this Saturday lunchtime and will remain overnight.

203 metres in length, the ship can accommodate up to 1,582 passengers. AIDAaura was built in 2003 by the German shipyard Aker MTW in Wismar. With three restaurants, five bars and 633 cabins, this is a floating hotel, and for good measure it boasts two swimming pools.

The colourful liner will remain in port until 5.00 pm on Sunday and that means a mini commercial bonanza for south and west Donegal as hundreds of passengers disembark to sample the delights of the fishing port and many will travel much further on pre-booked trips to Sliabh Liag, Donegal town and elsewhere.