BREAKING: Donegal county councillor Frank McBrearty resigns from Fine Gael

Fine Gael have confirmed that Raphoe-based councillor Frank McBrearty has resigned from the party less than a week after he was elected to represent Fine Gael in the Stranorlar-Lifford electoral area.

There have been contradictory reports all week that McBrearty, who only recently joined Fine Gael (in April), was unhappy following the outcome of last week's election and had felt that the party locally could have achieved a third seat had their candidates worked more closely together.

Cllr McBrearty had fought the previous election on an independent platform and his decision to join Fine Gael was something of a surprise in the first place.

Fine Gael Minister Joe McHugh confirmed his resignation to the the Donegal Democrat: "I am disappointed that Frank has resigned. He's a hard working councillor and I wish him well in his role as a councillor in the time ahead."

A party source said the resignation was due to internal tension within Fine Gael locally following Frank McBrearty's joining the party in April.