More girls than boys born in Donegal in 2018

Slightly more girls than boys were born in Donegal in 2018 according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In total there were 1,892 births registered in the county, 954 of these were girls, 938 boys.

The figures for deaths show more males than females died in 2018 - there were 1,184 deaths, 588 of them males and 596 of them females.

Of those deaths, 14 were classed as suicide, 12 of them male and two female.

The birth rate in the county (11.6% per thousand) was just below the national average, the death rate (7.3% per thousand) was slightly above the national average.