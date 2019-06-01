NEWS

UPDATE DONEGAL COLLISION: Two women, (46 and 16 ) involved in single vehicle collision brought to hospital

Michael Daly

Reporter:

Michael Daly

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

UPDATE DONEGAL COLLISION: Two women, (46 and 16 ) involved in single vehicle collision brought to hospital

Two women, aged 46 and 16 years, were removed with non life threatening injuries to Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday evening following a single vehicle road traffic collision. 

Investigations are ongoing.

The car the women were travelling in collided with a bridge.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the collision which occurred at Treankeel, Breenagh, Letterkenny at approximately 7.45pm.