UPDATE DONEGAL COLLISION: Two women, (46 and 16 ) involved in single vehicle collision brought to hospital
Two women, aged 46 and 16 years, were removed with non life threatening injuries to Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday evening following a single vehicle road traffic collision.
Investigations are ongoing.
The car the women were travelling in collided with a bridge.
Gardaí in Milford are investigating the collision which occurred at Treankeel, Breenagh, Letterkenny at approximately 7.45pm.
