BREAKING: Emergency services at the scene of road traffic collision near Letterkenny

Emergency services are the scene of a road traffic collision on the main Letterkenny to Glenties road this evening.

The collision occurred at around 8pm close to Breenagh near Glenswilly. It's understood it may be a single vehicle collision.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to approach the area with care.

More updates to follow.

Emergency services at the scene of tonight's road traffic collision near Breenagh