Creative showcase at IT Sligo highlights emerging new talent

Final year students of Art, Design and Architecture display their talents at the 2nd inaugural Creative Showcase at IT Sligo this week. Paintings, sculptures and architectural conceptions were mixed with live performing art and theatrical designs alongside innovative product designs.

Over 80 students are exhibiting at the week-long event offering exciting new ideas across several disciplines. The students were given creative briefs to; develop products, design theatre sets, re-interpret buildings and towns and to freely express themselves through the arts.

Sixteen students were recognised for their outstanding achievements this year including four students who have been longlisted by the RDS Visual Arts Awards. This year the Abbey Theatre was so impressed with the level of theatre design they have for the first time awarded two bursaries to IT Sligo students. Kirsty Ryan and Robert Ryan, will spend the next year working at the Abbey gaining valuable experience in one of the world’s most famous theatres.

In the Architecture category, International student, Richelle Kong from Malaysia, won the Outstanding Design Studio Award and Robyn Wogan from Navan was awarded the Joseph Downes Dissertation Award for their conceptual designs of Bundoran Surfing Club.

In Creative Design, Donegal student, Bernard Martin was awarded Academic Excellence Award for his design of a magnetic safety camera for farm machinery and a soft-drinks refill station to reduce plastic waste.

Throughout the Creative Showcase many students tackled the issue of single use plastic. Gabriella Luca won Environmental Sustainability Award for her “Virtual Water” footprint campaign, highlighting the hidden amount of water used to produce everyday products.

In Interior Architecture, Sarah Jane Likely was awarded for Excellence in Design & Representation for her conceptual design of a Boutique hotel for Sligo Gaol.

In Fine Art, four students were recognised for their outstanding talent; Victoria Perry, Catherine Conte, Una Dunphy and Una Morris, while best actor went to Sligo woman, Leanne Brett.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Faculty, Una Parsons praised the talent of the students;

“Looking at the display of talent on show here is just awe inspiring. Across all aspects of Design, Architecture and the Arts, the students have done themselves and IT Sligo proud.”

IT Sligo Creative Showcase will run until Wednesday June 5.

Performing Arts Student, Chris Slattery, from Carlow, performs Waiting for Godot on the main concourse of IT Sligo as part of the 2019 Creative Showcase.