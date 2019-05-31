Design collections by Donegal students to come alive on the catwalk

Local students Alannah McDaid from Clonmany and Lorna Curran will be among some of Ireland’s future fashion designers who will showcase their latest designs next month as part of the much anticipated Ulster University Graduate Fashion show.

The prestigious event, which has seen many now successful students take part in the past, will take place at the iconic St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Tuesday June 4, where final year students’ work will show their unique style and individual vision. With some truly inspiring and creative pieces including knits, prints and jaw-dropping silhouettes in the mix, the students will no doubt wow the national industry employers in the audience.

Ahead of the event Lorna said: “From the conceptual idea in my head, to putting pen to paper and sketching a five piece collection, before uncountable and pain-staking hours at a sewing machine, it’s cathartic to come full circle as we prepare for our pieces to come alive on real life models, with creative hair and make up to create a full fashion theatre experience.

"It brings the whole project full circle and it has certainly helped me learn the importance of things like commerciality versus creativity for example, so it is such a fantastic way to finish our degree and help launch our fashion careers.”

Student Lorna will see her collection Matriarchy modelled on show presenter and producer Cathy Martin’s CMPR Models with hair perfectly styled by the inventive team at MACC HAIR and beautiful make up looks created by the talented artists at Paddy McGurgan’s Make Up Pro store.

Tickets are on sale now at just £18 per ticket and are available from https://getinvited.to/ulsterevents/ulster-university-fashion-show-19/

A full length image of Lorna's work,

below, work by Alannah McDaid