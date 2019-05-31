Donegal gardaí give motorists a little advice

To assist with traffic management in Letterkenny town on Friday evening, gardaí have issued a direction to motorists that should increase safety at roundabouts.

The Garda Síochána post reads: "Think of the roundabout as a clock. If taking any exit from the 6 o'clock to the 12 o'clock position, drivers should generally approach in the left-hand lane, unless road signs, markings or traffic conditions indicate otherwise."

Gardaí wish to thank road-users for their assistance.