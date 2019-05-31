Donegal councillor campaigns to have Údarás elections reintroduced

Billboards were erected in Gaoth Dobhair and at the Croithlí bridge on Friday to launch a campaign to get elections reintroduced for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig said that he feels that it is time the government reintroduced democracy to the Gaeltacht and announced elections to the board.

Abolished

In 2011, the former minister of State, Dinny McGinley told the Dáil that abolishing elections for Údarás na Gaeltachta would save the State half a million euro.

Speaking in Irish, Mr McGinley said one of the options for appointing board members could improve local authorities with a Gaeltacht in their region nominating board appointees. The minister could also appoint members with expertise.

Independent councillor, Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said that the Údarás budget has been cut from €25 million in 2008 to €6 million in 2011.

Language Planning Committee

Since then, Údarás has initiated a new strategy, the Language Planning Committees.

Mr MacGiolla Easbuig said: “All the experts have told us that this is our last chance to preserve the Gaeltacht and there is neither rhyme nor reason to the fact that there are no elected members of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta to steer this important project.”

Fluent Irish speaker

The fluent Irish speaker, who insists on speaking in Irish at all times during Donegal County Council meetings, said that it is time to elect a board. He added that the meetings of the board should be broadcast live so that the people of the area could see for themselves how business was being carried out.

“We will be pressurising them to make sure that all board meetings are open to the community and that they would all be broadcast live on the internet so that people can see how the board makes decisions on the important challenges facing the Gaeltacht community.”