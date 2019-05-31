Game of Thrones star was in Donegal on his epic journey to find the perfect pint

Hollywood star Jason Momoa came to Donegal in his search to find "the greatest pint of Guinness" in Ireland during a break from filming the first season of the blockbuster 'Game of Thrones.'

He recently took to social media to share his experience.

Momoa, a native of Hawaii, posted a photo on Instagram reminiscing about an “amazing” experience in Ireland.

The photo of Momoa in a makeshift mobile home was taken in 2011 when he traveled around Ireland with his friend Brian Andrew Mendoza.

The American actor is pictured wrapped in blankets, lying on an air mattress in a rented van “off the road in some quiet parking lot in Donegal.”

Many film stars love to come to Donegal.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have become immersed in the community in Kilcar. On one of her recent visits she took to Instagram with a lovely poem about the county.

This week Courtney Cox and Partner Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol spent a relaxing time visiting Lough Eske Castle.

In January 2018, the Donegal Democrat reported that Christine Jane Baranski, the well-known actress who plays Leonard's mother, Dr. Beverley Hofstadter, in 'The Big Bang Theory' bought a stunning three-storey home in Lettermacaward.