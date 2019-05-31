WEATHER OUTLOOK
Friday's weather for Donegal and the north west
Today will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy across the north west with rain in all areas. Later this afternoon and this evening, the rain will clear eastwards with bright or sunny spells following. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.
Tonight will be mainly dry with some clear spells. Rain and drizzle will develop towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
