Local Elections 2019: Major parties in Donegal deal with fall-outs

The dust may still be settling on last weekend’s local elections, but already some of the main parties in Donegal are dealing with controversy, fall-out and internal wrangling.

One of the biggest shocks of the election was the loss of his seat of the outgoing Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Seamus Ó Domhnaill.

The Fianna Fáil candidate failed to be elected in the Glenties Local Electoral Area and without referring to any party, he claimed there was an orchestrated campaign mounted against him.

His party colleague Enda Bonner also lost his seat in Glenties. He insisted he didn’t get “a fair fight” in the election.

Meanwhile in another shock development, there were reports this week suggesting that Cllr Frank McBrearty was considering his position with Fine Gael.

The Raphoe man was re-elected in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA, but significantly, his first preference vote dropped by over 600. He had found himself at the centre of one of the biggest pre-election stories when he joined Fine Gael to fight the local election.

The party will also have to address issues in the Milford area where they failed to elect a councillor in what is Minister Joe McHugh’s backyard.

Elsewhere, Fianna Fáil in Ballyshannon has, according to sources, suffered a major split following the decision by Billy Grimes to leave the party and contest the election as an independent.

During the campaign Grimes was supported by some hitherto well-known Fianna Fáil party members while many others appeared to opt not to get involved in any public way in supporting Mr Grimes or the nearest Fianna Fáil candidate, Bundoran-based Philip McGlynn.

Donegal County Council will have nine new faces when it reconvenes for the first time on Friday, June 7.