Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Robert Vance, Drumgorman, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Robert Vance, Drumgorman, Mountcharles

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm., with removal afterwards to his late residence.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, going to Inver Methodist Church, for Service at 1pm, with burial afterwards in St. John’s Churchyard, Inver.

House private please.

Willie John Morrow, Forge House, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has taken place of Willie John Morrow, Forge House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House strictly private to family and friends only please.

Annie Kiernan, nee Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Annie Kiernan, nee Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 1pm on Friday.

Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Saturday evening at 7.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 8pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Entry only from the Shore Road to the Pole Road.

John McGettigan, 65 Ashbrook, Strabane and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of John McGettigan, 65 Ashbrook, Strabane and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Western Health & Social Care Trust (Ward 40) c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Anna Brown, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anna Brown, Burnfoot, housekeeper to the late Fr Patrick Grant.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Thursday at 5pm, going to her late residence.

Funeral on Saturday morning leaving her home at 10.15am, going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Paddy Doherty, New Line Road, Letterkenny and formerly Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Doherty, New Line Road, Letterkenny and formerly Knock, Ballybofey.

Paddy’s remains will repose at his home from 7pm this evening, Thursday.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 1 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Ann Gallagher, 55 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Gallagher, 55 Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Friday from 1pm to 9pm, with remains going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on 071 98 51744.



Robert Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Robert Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at the residence of his brother James Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Funeral Service on Friday, May 31 at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterain Church, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice took place on Wednesday evening.

Memorial service to be confirmed later.

