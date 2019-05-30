Maria Walsh beats Peter Casey to last European seat

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh pipped independent candidate Peter Casey to the final seat the Midland's Northwest constituency.

Topping the polls in the constituency was Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness who reached the quota on the first count on Monday securing 134,630 first preference votes to retain her seat.

The quota was set at 118,986 votes and it took until the final count, of what was a mammoth counting session in Castlebar, for Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan to reach the quota and secure a return to the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin candidate Matt Carthy also retained his seat after he was elected on 98,732 votes without reaching the quota. He thanked his supporters after what he described as a difficult campaign.

The candidate to take the final of four seats in the constituency was newcomer and former Rose of Tralee, Maria Walsh.

"I am unbelievably honoured to be a girl from Shrule and the fact that we have an MEP," she said in her victory speech.

Peter Casey, the Derry businessman who owns a home in Donegal, bowed out on a total of 78,362 votes.

Casey says he will continue in politics and will be seeking a place in the Dáil by running in the Donegal constituency.

Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Smith finished with 68,677 votes in total, while his colleague Anne Rabbitte was eliminated on Count 10, meaning the party has now failed to take a seat in the constituency for two elections in a row.

The party is set to conduct a post-election post mortem into their failures.



