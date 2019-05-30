Local elections success for Donegal native Bridie Collins

There was Donegal success in the Adare Rathkeale Local Electoral Area in Limerick when Frosses native Bridie Collins was elected.

Bridie was one of three Fianna Fáil candidates to seek election in this electoral area and at the end of a gruelling battle, she took the fifth of six seats.

Her party colleague and outgoing councillor Kevin Sheahan was also elected.

Bridie (née Redican) moved to Adare in County Limerick in 1998.

She had studied Horticulture and Sports Turf Management at college and worked at Adare Manor as a gardener.

Married to Seán Collins, they have three children and they run a popular pub, Seán Collins and Sons .

Bridie is chairperson of Adare Tidy Towns and her election on Sunday marks her first step into the world of politics.