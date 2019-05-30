Courteney Cox - a true "friend" of Donegal



Friends star Courteney Cox has been taking to Instagram to share snaps and videos of her break in Donegal town and other parts of the locality last weekend.

The 54-year-old actress flew into Ireland last week to join her partner Johnny McDaid who was performing with his group, Snow Patrol, who were joined by Bono on stage.

Courteney watched backstage as her long-term partner and his band performed to a crowd of 35,000 and said she was “living her best life”.

The actress has also been enjoying taking in all of the natural sights Ireland has to offer during her stay visiting some of the more remote locations in Donegal which her Derry born partner would be well familiar with.

Visiting Lough Eske Castle in Donegal, Courteney shared a wide-eyed selfie, which she captioned: "Surrounded by the natural beauty of Ireland.”

The couple rambled around Donegal town at their leisure and were left to their own devices despite the large crowd in the town.

Adopted resident, Sarah Jessica Parker, once told the Democrat: “That's one of the reasons we all love Donegal - people just treat us like one of their own which is great and the way it should be.”

Joan Crawford of Fáilte Ireland said: “When you consider that a quarter of a million people liked Courtney's Instagram post.” - making more aware of Donegal.

“People like Courteney and Sarah Jessica are known as ‘influencers’ and create a major awareness of the product. Star Wars, Enya, U2, and the many visiting stars really have a big influence and talk about their experiences.”