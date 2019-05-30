Controversial businessman, Peter Casey, reportedly describes Luke 'Ming' Flanagan a 'muppet'

It has been reported that controversial ex-presidential candidate Peter Casey has described Luke 'Ming' Flanagan as a 'muppet.'

He was speaking from the count-centre in the Midlands-North-West constituency.

The controversial businessman also criticised Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy for running for Europe despite being lined up as a Dáil candidate in Cavan-Monaghan.

His remarks come after Mr Flanagan predicted Casey wouldn't take a seat and described him as "irrelevant."

In response to Mr Flanagan's remark, Mr Casey, claimed: "Turns up every five years just to say hello and get elected."

Mr Flanagan didn't respond directly when asked about Mr Casey's remarks on Virgin Media News.

In February, the Derry-born businessman Peter Casey, in an interview with the Donegal Democrat, confirmed he is to stand in Donegal for a Dáil seat at the next general election.

The runner-up in last year's presidential election had said in November that he would run for a Dáil seat in Donegal. He has confirmed his intentions saying he will run as an independent.