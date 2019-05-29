Frank McBrearty denies he is quitting Fine Gael and launches an attack on party colleague

Newly-elected Fine Gael councillor Frank McBrearty has lashed out at colleague Martin Harley amid rumours that he is on the verge of quitting the party just weeks after he joined it.

The Raphoe man flatly denied a report that claimed he was on the verge of quitting Fine Gael and co-opting his wife on to his seat.

He blamed it on “a dirty tricks campaign” from members of the party.

In an angry attack on his party colleague, who topped the poll in the Lifford-Stranorlar area, Cllr McBrearty accused the Stranorlar councillor of not being loyal to the party.

Cllr Harley had said he would consider his future in the party if Cllr McBrearty was added to the Fine Gael ticket before deciding to stay.

“I have been on the receiving end of a dirty tricks campaign from day one,” Cllr McBrearty said last night.

“I blame Martin Harley for the way he has carried on. He has shown no loyalty to the party,” he said.

“There is a dirty dirty tricks campaign by Martin Harley because of the comments made against me and the minister (Joe McHugh).”

He denied he was about to quit saying: “I don’t know where the story is coming from.”

“I have been criticised for the last eight weeks for joining the Government party which has helped me and my family since 1999.”

He also claimed the party could have added to its two seats in the electoral area but for a deliberate strategy by Cllr Harley. “His transfers were an absolute disgrace,” he said.

“Someone is spinning to try and force me out of the party,” he said.

“I expect the taoiseach to take action on this and to respect the fact we have a minister we in Donegal,” he said.

Cllr Harley declined to comment on the remarks by Cllr McBrearty only to say: "When you join a party you agree to their rules you don't try to change the rules," he said.