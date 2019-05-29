Anthony Molloy celebrates his birthday and election in the same week

The man who brought the Sam Maguire to Donegal is this week celebrating both his election to the Glenties Municipal District and his birthday.

Anthony Molloy, 57, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, May 28. His phone has been exceptionally busy with people congratulating him on both his election and his birthday.

Hoping to help

The Ardara native said that he is very much looking forward to his journey into politics and aims to help people from Owentheskna to the ‘Log Cabin’ in the coming years.

He said: “I like to help people and I am to do anything I can to help people in my area.”

Topping the agenda for the All-Ireland team captain are roads, broadband, mobile phone coverage and health.

Having spent the last seven weeks on the doorsteps of homes across the county, Molloy has heard first-hand the issues the people of the area have.

Funding

Yesterday morning, Anthony Molloy said that he feels that more funding is needed for the Glenties Municipal District area.

“We should be treated like everyone else,” he said.

Also on the Ardara man's agenda is health.

“We need a better health system up here in Donegal. There is a lot of work to do on health up here, that is certain,” he said.

Tributes

He paid great tributes to both Enda Bonner and Séamus Ó Domhnaill who lost their seats in the last election.

“I am very sorry for the two of them. They have both worked so hard for this area. Séamus Ó Domhnaill was a great mayor, a great politician. Enda worked so hard. I have to be honest and say that my heart went out to both of them. I know all about defeat and it is not easy,” he said.

He thanked all those who canvased, postered, drove, supported and voted for him.

He paid special tribute to Ian Molloy and Anne Moy and his hard-working team for all their support.