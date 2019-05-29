NEWS
Premises in Raphoe damaged by overnight fire
Raphoe
A blaze overnight in the centre of Raphoe has done “considerable damage” to a premises in the town.
However, the swift response of the fire services during the night has been vital in ensuring the blaze which broke out in the premises on the Diamond at the centre of the town didn’t spread to other buildings in the town centre.
The fire is now under control, the area has been sealed off and a detailed examination will begin later today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on