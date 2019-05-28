Theft from a Donegal taxi being investigated

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a sum of money from a taxi on the Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny on Saturday, May 26, between 12.30pm and 2.20pm.

The driver’s side window was smashed and a small sum of money was obtained from the car. If anyone has any information then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.