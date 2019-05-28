Donegal salonist explains how to bring more shine to your blonde locks

With all this beautiful weather we are getting, I have noticed that my blonde customers are getting perhaps too blonde.

As I have said before, red colour fades and loses its vibrancy, brown hair gets a bit dull or sometimes brassy, blondes always get blonder. This does not have to be a problem, sometimes when clients have moved home from sunnier climates they might find their blonde colour changes. Now, there is not a lot we can do about the weather, but we can sort out the blonde.

Tone

There are numerous ways in which to tone down the hair. You can simply apply a toner, these come in warm creamy, cool ash, or a violet toner to cancel any yellow tones, these do not darken the hair so sometimes may not be enough.

With the hair being so light the biggest problem is usually the roots looking way darker than usual , so we can tackle this with low lights, which come in all sorts of shades, low lights are anything that is darker than your hair colour, so you have a huge choice, it can vary from a chocolate brown to just creating a shadow of a darker. I find the latter to be a better choice but these then fade quite quickly.

Ballyage

Another way of avoiding the roots problem is to have Ballyage, this is quite a popular technique, where your roots look very grown out but when done right can look very natural and it is a maintenance free colour.

Talk to your colourist and discuss which is the right one for you. Maybe you could fit in a moisture or protein treatment if your hair is dry or in need of some tender loving care most salons have some great treatments.

We also have shine treatments as I know this is an area in blonde life which seems to be a problem some blondes feel they don't get enough shine in their lives, so now that you have the information ... do something about it ... if you need any advise don't hesitate to call me, Fionnuala on 071 98 43777 or message us on Arroo Hair Salon.