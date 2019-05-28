Gardaí seek information in relation to Donegal lorry fire

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to the circumstances surrounding a fire in a lorry in Lifford on Thursday, May 23.

Garda Grainne Doherty said; "At about half ten, on that date, there was a report that a lorry was on fire. Fire services had to attend the scene, and gardaí also."

She said that the lorry had been parked up and the doors had been shut.

"When the fire was discovered - the door was found to be lying open on the lorry so the fire is believed to have been started maliciously," she said.

She said that over the last few weeks there has been a 'spike' in the number of incidents similar to this adding that people may not understand how quickly the situation could escalate.

You can call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.