Rock was thrown through window of Donegal home

A rock was fired through the front window of a home in Burnfoot last Wednesday, May 22.

Garda Grainne Doherty said: "This incident happened at around twenty to ten at night in the Birdstown area of Burnfoot, Buncrana. A man heard a loud noise, he was in the house, the man heard a loud noise, he heard, as described by him, a group of youths running away, he didn't see these people but he heard them."

He then established that a rock had been thrown through the front window of his house and it was smashed.

Gardaí are appealing for information to this incident, especially anyone who may have witnessed something between 9pm and 10pm, to call gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station on 93 20540 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.