Gardaí seek information in relation to fire which started in Donegal derelict shed

Gardaí and the fire services were alerted to the scene of a fire at a derelict shed at around 1pm on Pound Street, in Carndonagh on Monday, May 27.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said that it was believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone in the area around 1pm.

You can call the gardaí in Carndonagh or on the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.