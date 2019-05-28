Men attack car with hurley sticks after forcing driver onto hard shoulder

A driver was allegedly forced onto the hard shoulder off the road and the windows of his car were broken by men brandishing hurley sticks, according to gardaí.

The incident occurred at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Dundrain in Burnfoot.

Garda Grainne Doherty said: "A driver of a car was traveling along. A car came up behind him and started flashing lights. The driver of the car was overtaken by the car behind him."

The driver of the second car is understood to have collided with the first car as it was overtaking him. The move forced the first driver onto the hard shoulder of the road.

"Two male occupants then got out of the car. They used hurley sticks to smash the windscreen and the side windows of the car," Gda. Doherty said.

The two men then got back inside their car and drover off.

Their car has been described as a blue saloon style car.

If anyone saw the car with the two male occupants in it and if they feel they could describe them - they are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 93 20540 or they can also call the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.