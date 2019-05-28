Burglary takes place in broad daylight in Donegal

A house was ransacked in broad daylight in Westhill, Letterkenny at the weekend.

Burglars made their way into the home by forcing their way through the back door on Saturday.

It is uncertain, as yet, what was taken as one of the occupants of the home is away at present.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have information or may who witnessed anything untoward to contact them.

You can contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 9167100 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.