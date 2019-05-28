Anticipation mounts for upcoming art auction in Donegal

All roads will lead to Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Friday evening for an art auction taking place there. The art work going under the hammer has been kindly donated and all the proceeds from the event will go help organising the Sult Music Festival which is taking place in Gaoth Dobhair on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Festival

Ann Marie Blair one of the main organisers of the up coming event said:"We will run this outdoor festival annually to raise funds for small local community groups and to bring the best of Local, National and International Music Acts to Gaoth Dobhair to experience the best of music talent live."

She added that as well as helping local community groups their aim is to reinvest and grow this festival each year. "We want to put Gaoth Dobhair back on the map as a fun place to visit not just for our stunning scenery and beaches but also to bring the big outdoor festival experience here. We believe we have many unique attractions that other festivals simply can't match and we will be showcasing this in the months and years to come," she said.

The Art Auction will commence in the Amharclann this Friday evening at 8pm.