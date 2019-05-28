Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry

- Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

- Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey

- Anne Doherty, Carndonagh and formerly of Ballybofey

- May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfin

- Mary McFadden, née Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

- Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Annie Hall (née Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad

Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit, Lisfannon of Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit took place on Monday to St Colmcille’s Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, May 29 at 10.30am going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church cemetery, Clonmany.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, c/o Comiskey's Funeral Directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am.

Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras, Gaoth Dobhair, c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her late residence of Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham at 11am on Wednesday, May 29 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 29 at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in St. John’s Church, Kilteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Stranorlar Church of Ireland graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Barnes View Patients Comfort fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar or c/o any family member.

Anne Doherty, Carndonagh and formerly of Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Anne Doherty, (Glenkeen) Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Cornly, Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 29, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Carndonagh.

May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfinn

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfinn.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Horn Head.

Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clondahorky cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary McFadden, née Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McFadden, née Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Her remains were brought to Blessed John Dun’s Scotus Church, Gorbals on Monday to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rutherglen Cemetery.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors.

Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday in Belleek Parish Church of Ireland at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family home private at all times.

Annie Hall (née Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has taken place of Annie Hall (née Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 12pm on Tuesday, May 28 followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

