Finn Harps unlucky to lose out in extra-time to Derry City

Derry City recorded a second win over Finn Harps in the space of four days when they got the better of their neighbours in Monday night’s EA Sports League Cup quarter-final at Brandywell.



Derry City . . . 2

Finn Harps . . . 1

(after extra-time)

Harps looked on their way to upsetting the odds as they led through Nathan Boyle’s second half strike until the 83rd minute.

But David Parkhouse’s late goal sent the game to extra-time during which the striker scored what proved to be the winner just three minutes into the first period.

Harps will feel they didn’t deserve to lose. Three times they went agonisingly close to an equaliser in extra-time after City had gone in front. But it wasn’t to be for a Harps side who once again, ended the match with ten men when substitute Mark Coyle was sent off for a second bookable offence.

This game followed Friday night’s league game at the same venue where Derry cruised to a 4-0 win.

With their league meeting with UCD postponed this Friday night, City boss Declan Devine fielded an experienced line-up which included Milford’s Aidy Delap who came off the bench in the league game.

There was a first appearance for former Donegal GAA county goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley while Niall Logue was back in defence and there were starts too for Stephen Doherty, Liam Walsh, Nathan Boyle and Mikey Place.

Ollie Horgan had been critical of his team’s performance last Friday night and he will have been much happier with their display in this game.

His team had early appeals for a penalty waved away amid claims the ball struck the arm of Junior in the City penalty box.

At the other end, Ciaron Harkin and Jamie McDonagh had early efforts on goal while shortly before the break, McGinley made a smart save to deny Ciaron Harkin the opener. The City midfielder had bagged a hat-trick in their league win on Friday night.

Into the second half and City went close again when a Bruna free-kick flew just over.

But it was Harps who took the lead on 55 minutes when following fine approach play by Colm Deasy, former City man Nathan Boyle pounced to score.

Nathan Boyle - on the mark for Harps on Monday night PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

City did improve after that as they went in search of the equaliser but apart from a real scare when Delap almost stole the ball from the feet of keeper McGinley, Harps held firm.

That was until the 83rd minute when Ciaran Coll crossed for David Parkhouse to equalise.

It meant an extra 30 minutes of extra-time and just three minutes into the first period, Parkhouse scored again, getting to the ball just ahead of the Harps keeper to make it 2-1.

Harps almost drew level when keeper Gartside dropped the ball and after a real scramble, Harkin cleared the ball off the line.

Then almost immediately Harps were cursing their luck again when this time Coll took the ball off the line as the visitors threatened the equaliser.

Before half-time in extra-time, Horgan’s men almost scored again when this time substitute Mark Coyle saw his effort blocked on the line by Josh Kerr, the ball eventually coming off the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Coyle’s night would end in more disappointment as he was sent off close to the finish for picking up a second booking.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Jamie McDonagh, Ciaran Coll (Jack Malone 108), Ally Gilchrist, Josh Kerr (Conor McDermott 116), Ciaron Harkin, Gerardo Bruna, Aidy Delap (Gianni Serrai 81) David Parkhouse, Barry McNamee, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley, Colm Deasy, Daniel O’Reilly, Keith Cowan (Mark Russell 119), Sam Todd, Niall Logue, Caolan McAleer, Stephen Doherty, Liam Walsh (Raf Cretaro 87), Nathan Boyle (Mark Coyle 60), Mikey Place.

Referee: John McLaughlin