Donegal-based Peter Casey in fifth spot after first count

Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness is the first MEP elected for Ireland in the Midlands-North-West constituency, topping the poll on 134,630.

Dongal-based Peter Casey is in fifth place (4 seats available) with 56,650 votes while the other Donegal candidate, Cyril Brennan, a People Before Profit candidate, has polled 8,130 - 11th of 17 candidates seeking election.

The first four candidates are Mairead McGuinness, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Matt Carthy and Maria Walsh with the star turn Saoirse McHugh in sixth place with 51,019 votes.

The key to how the seats will fall depends hugely now on how the Fine Gael two, McGuinness and Walsh work together.

Fine Gael, since limited tally figures emerged, have said there is a very real chance of the party winning two seats.

The first count confirms Fianna Fail’s worst fears, Brendan Smith is in 7th place, followed by his party colleague Anne Rabbitte, suggesting that the party will fail to win a seat.

Former MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher, who lost his seat in 2014, has been very vocal in his criticism of the party strategy in Midlands North West. He says the party have shot themselves in the foot again by repeating the mistake that cost him a European seat by just 250 votes.

MIDLANDS-NORTH-WEST

Constituency - Count 1:

Mairead McGuinness FG 134,630

Luke 'Ming' Flanagan Ind 85,034

Matt Carthy SF 77,619

Maria Walsh FG 64,500

Peter Casey Ind 56,650

Saoirse McHugh GP 51,019

Brendan Smith FF 42,814

Anne Rabbitte FF 30,220

Fidelma Healy Eames Ind 15,991

Dominic Hannigan Lab 12,378

Cyril Brennan Sol/PBP 8,130

Michael O'Dowd REN 6,897

Olive O'Connor Ind 3,132

Dilip Mahapatra Ind 2,450

Patrick Greene DDI 1,352

James Miller Ind 1,322

Diarmaid Mulchay Ind 789

Electorate: 1,224,888; Turnout 616,555; Spoiled 21,628; Total Valid Poll 594,927

The count continues at the count centre in Castlebar, some observers predicting a final result may not be available until Wednesday.