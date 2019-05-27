Donegal features strongly on final Winning Streak show of the season

A sheep farmer living in Donegal spun the Winning Streak wheel and won a total of €76,000 when he appeared on the National Lottery TV game show last Saturday, May 25 on RTÉ One.

John Heaney, originally from County Down, but living in Carrigans for the past 18 years, won €35,000 on the iconic Winning Streak Grand Prize wheel. Add this to the €38,000 in cash and a holiday to Slovenia, worth €3,000, this brought his winnings from the show up to a total of €76,000.

John had only walked in the door for a quick break from work two Thursday's ago when a knock came to the door. It was a neighbour asking if it was John who got pulled out for Winning Streak on RTÉ’s Today Show. John put on the TV and took an extended break until the end of the show when his full name and address was revealed. He was stunned and delighted at the same time as he completely forgot that he had a ticket in.

He has lived with partner Rhonda for the past three years in Carrigans. She was there to cheer John on from the RTÉ audience weekend alongside other friends and family.

John was also be supported by his mum Marie, his sister Margaret and three brothers, Tommy, Peter and Shane while his other brother James watched online from his London home. John has Rhonda to thank for his Winning Streak appearance as she was the one who sent his ticket in for him. He has no plans for any winnings just yet but will be sure to enjoy his haul of €76,000.

John wasn’t the only lucky Donegal person on the show this week as Letterkenny man, Brendan Boyle, who has been living in Balinteer, Dublin for more than a decade, won €33,000 in cash on Winning Streak as well as a holiday to Madeira in Portugal worth €3,000.

Brendan didn’t find out about getting drawn to appear on Winning Streak until National Lottery officials contacted him. He went online straight away to watch the draw where Sinead Kennedy pulled his name out, just to be sure. All week Brendan was on cloud nine leading up to his appearance on the show.

Brendan has been married to wife Rachel for the past 11 years .The pair met in college in Dublin as both were studying in NCAD (National College of Art and Design), with Brendan specialising in graphic design and Rachel studying fashion design. The couple have three children, Finn, Fia and Noah. Finn, the eldest was be cheering dad on from the audience while the youngest two were watching from home.

Brendan works in graphic design but is also a keen painter in his spare time and gets to exhibit work at various exhibitions occasionally. In his spare time, when he’s not painting, Brendan is a sports fan and likes a game of rugby.

There was an excited crowd from Donegal cheering him on from the audience on Saturday, which included his parents Paddy and Patricia, two of his siblings Christine and John as well as other members of family and close friends. He has a brother and sister living abroad who watched via the RTÉ Player. They are Michael, living in Dubai and Anne Marie living in Melbourne, Australia.

Brendan has no firm plans his winnings from the show but says he has a few home improvements that need doing so he will tackle them.

This was the final Winning Streak National Lottery game show of the current season. The popular TV game show is co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. Winning Streak will return to screens this Autumn. In total, more than €5.3 million was won by Winning Streak players in this season alone.

The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then more than 6,000 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes. Winning Streak is the second longest running game show in Europe.