Fermanagh man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two people in Bundoran

A young county Fermanagh man has appeared at Donegal District Court charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two other young people, and serious bodily harm to another, in the county last year.

21-year-old Joseph Gilroy, of Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer in a road traffic accident at East End, Bundoran, County Donegal last year and causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott on August 19.

Shiva Devine, a mother-of-one from Belleek county Fermanagh, who was in her early 20s, died along with Conal McAleer of Ederney, county Fermanagh, who was also in his early 20s, when the car in which they were travelling hit a wall in the early hours of August 18 last year in the seaside town.

The defendant was accompanied by a member of his family in court.

The third alleged victim of the defendant’s driving, Rachel Elliott, from county Fermanagh was also in court.

Sergeant Oliver Devenney told Donegal District Court told the court the State was seeking directions from the DPP with a view to proceeding on indictment.

The sergeant asked for the case to be put back to Ballyshannon District Court on June 21 for preparation of a book of evidence.

Defence solicitor, Tom MacSharry, said a sum of €500 was in court for bail.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on bail on condition that he not interfere with any of the families or witnesses in the case.

When Judge Kilrane asked if there was any need for the defendant to surrender his passport, the sergeant said the defendant had come from Northern Ireland by arrangement.

The case was adjourned to Ballyshannon District Court on June 21.