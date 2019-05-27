ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Four candidates elected on the 14th count
Marathon count ends in the early hours
Michael McMahon (SF) is the one of two new councillors elected in the Donegal LEA
The count has ended in the Donegal LEA with four candidates elected without reaching the quota.
Barry Sweeny (FG), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind), and Michael McMahon (SF) have all been elected on the 14th count as John McNulty (FG) missed out on a seat in the last round of counting.
The final declaration was made in at the St John Bosco Centre at 1.21am.
The marathon count saw Niamh Kennedy top the poll and cross the line first on the 11th count.
The Killybegs independent councillor was followed by Noel Jordan (SF) who was elected on the 12th count.
The 13th count saw sitting independent councillor Seamus Maguire eliminated to leave Barry Sweeny (FG), Michael McMahon (SF), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind) and John McNulty (FG) still in contention for the final four seats.
Barry Sweeny and Michael McMahon will be two new faces on the county council.
Donegal LEA - 14th count - distribution of the votes of Seamus Maguire
Quota - 2,043
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1435 +396...1831
Michael McMahon (SF) 1749 +49...1798
John McNulty (FG) 1463 + 84...1547
Micheál Naughton (FF) 1742 +182...1924
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1917 +41...1958
Elected - Barry Sweeny (FG), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind), Michael McMahon (SF)
