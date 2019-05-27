DONEGAL LEA - Four candidates elected on the 14th count

The count has ended in the Donegal LEA with four candidates elected without reaching the quota.

Barry Sweeny (FG), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind), and Michael McMahon (SF) have all been elected on the 14th count as John McNulty (FG) missed out on a seat in the last round of counting.

The final declaration was made in at the St John Bosco Centre at 1.21am.

The marathon count saw Niamh Kennedy top the poll and cross the line first on the 11th count.

The Killybegs independent councillor was followed by Noel Jordan (SF) who was elected on the 12th count.

The 13th count saw sitting independent councillor Seamus Maguire eliminated to leave Barry Sweeny (FG), Michael McMahon (SF), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind) and John McNulty (FG) still in contention for the final four seats.

Barry Sweeny and Michael McMahon will be two new faces on the county council.



Donegal LEA - 14th count - distribution of the votes of Seamus Maguire



Quota - 2,043

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1435 +396...1831



Michael McMahon (SF) 1749 +49...1798



John McNulty (FG) 1463 + 84...1547



Micheál Naughton (FF) 1742 +182...1924



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1917 +41...1958



Elected - Barry Sweeny (FG), Micheál Naughton (FF), Tom Conaghan (Ind), Michael McMahon (SF)