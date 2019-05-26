ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire eliminated on the 13th count

Four seats still to be decided

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

DONEGAL LEA - Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire eliminated on the 13th count

Seamus Maguire (centre) has lost his seat in the Donegal LEA

Sitting Councillor Seamus Maguire has been eliminated on the 13th count in the Donegal LEA.

The count failed to elect another candidate.

Billy Grimes’s 1,075 transfers gave 485 votes to fellow Ballyshannon candidate Barry Sweeny which leaves him on 1,917 ahead of Michael McMahon (SF) on 1,749 and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Naughton on 1,742.

Seamus Maguire’s transfers of 1,194 will now be distributed.

Sweeney, McMahon, and Naughton are set to take the next three seats and the last seat will be between Tom Conaghan (IND) and Fine Gael's John McNulty.


Donegal LEA -  13th count - distribution of the votes of Billy Grimes


Quota - 2,043

 


Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1397 +38...1435


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  1176 +18...1194


Michael McMahon (SF) 1478  +271...1749


John McNulty (FG)  1453 +10...1463


Micheál Naughton  (FF) 1661 +1742


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1432 +485...1917


Eliminated - Seamus Maguire - transfer of 1194 votes