DONEGAL LEA - Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire eliminated on the 13th count
Four seats still to be decided
Seamus Maguire (centre) has lost his seat in the Donegal LEA
Sitting Councillor Seamus Maguire has been eliminated on the 13th count in the Donegal LEA.
The count failed to elect another candidate.
Billy Grimes’s 1,075 transfers gave 485 votes to fellow Ballyshannon candidate Barry Sweeny which leaves him on 1,917 ahead of Michael McMahon (SF) on 1,749 and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Naughton on 1,742.
Seamus Maguire’s transfers of 1,194 will now be distributed.
Sweeney, McMahon, and Naughton are set to take the next three seats and the last seat will be between Tom Conaghan (IND) and Fine Gael's John McNulty.
Donegal LEA - 13th count - distribution of the votes of Billy Grimes
Quota - 2,043
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1397 +38...1435
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1176 +18...1194
Michael McMahon (SF) 1478 +271...1749
John McNulty (FG) 1453 +10...1463
Micheál Naughton (FF) 1661 +1742
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1432 +485...1917
Eliminated - Seamus Maguire - transfer of 1194 votes
