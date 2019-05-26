ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Noel Jordan elected on 12th count in Donegal town

Billy Grimes eliminated

Noel Jordan has been elected on the 12th count

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan has been elected on the 12th count in the Donegal LEA.

A final vote of 2087 took him over the quota of 2,043 to be elected after Niamh Kennedy who topped the poll.

Billy Grimes has been eliminated and his 1,075 votes are being redistributed.

Micheál Naughton  (FF) is in third place with 1661.

The focus is now on the third and fourth seats. Michael McMahon is now fourth but there is little between him John McNulty (FG), Barry Sweeny (FG) and Tom Conaghan (Ind).


Donegal LEA -  12th count - distribution of the surplus of Niamh Kennedy


Quota - 2,043

 Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1373 +24...1397


Billy Grimes (Ind) 1067 +8...1075


Noel Jordan (SF) 2033 +54...2087


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  1163 +13...1176


Michael McMahon (SF) 1474 + 14...1478


John McNulty (FG)  1393 + 60...1453


Micheál Naughton  (FF) 1648 +13...1661


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1424 + 48...1432


Elected   - Noel Jordan

Eliminated - Billy Grimes - transfer of 1075 votes