DONEGAL LEA - Noel Jordan elected on 12th count in Donegal town

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan has been elected on the 12th count in the Donegal LEA.

A final vote of 2087 took him over the quota of 2,043 to be elected after Niamh Kennedy who topped the poll.

Billy Grimes has been eliminated and his 1,075 votes are being redistributed.

Micheál Naughton (FF) is in third place with 1661.

The focus is now on the third and fourth seats. Michael McMahon is now fourth but there is little between him John McNulty (FG), Barry Sweeny (FG) and Tom Conaghan (Ind).



Donegal LEA - 12th count - distribution of the surplus of Niamh Kennedy



Quota - 2,043

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1373 +24...1397



Billy Grimes (Ind) 1067 +8...1075



Noel Jordan (SF) 2033 +54...2087



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1163 +13...1176



Michael McMahon (SF) 1474 + 14...1478



John McNulty (FG) 1393 + 60...1453



Micheál Naughton (FF) 1648 +13...1661



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1424 + 48...1432



Elected - Noel Jordan

Eliminated - Billy Grimes - transfer of 1075 votes